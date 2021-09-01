Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Declines By 19.8%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geely Automobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

GELYY stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $88.76.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

