Short Interest in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Drops By 25.8%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the July 29th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ VPN opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.43. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

