Short Interest in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Grows By 27.1%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the July 29th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

In related news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. purchased 174,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 over the last three months. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 110.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947,473 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in GoHealth by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,451,000 after buying an additional 385,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GoHealth by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after buying an additional 894,810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in GoHealth by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after buying an additional 100,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $25,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

GOCO traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 161,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,559. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45. GoHealth has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $16.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

