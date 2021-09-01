Short Interest in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Grows By 27.1%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the July 29th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.
In related news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. purchased 174,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 over the last three months. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GOCO traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 161,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,559. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45. GoHealth has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $16.37.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
