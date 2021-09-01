Short Interest in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Declines By 30.6%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,382,800 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the July 29th total of 4,871,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $58.22.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

