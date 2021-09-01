Short Interest in Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) Declines By 26.5%

Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the July 29th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HMLA stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,688. Homeland Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Homeland Resources Company Profile

Homeland Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition of mineral property in the State of New Mexico. It is also involved in drilling of crude oil and natural gas assets in Oklahoma. The company was founded on July 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

