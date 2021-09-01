Short Interest in Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) Declines By 26.5%

Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the July 29th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HMLA stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,688. Homeland Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Homeland Resources Company Profile
