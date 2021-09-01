Short Interest in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Rises By 31.6%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the July 29th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Icahn Carl C raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 237,645,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,068,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 240,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 36.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 26.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.66. 1,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.14%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

