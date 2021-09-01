Short Interest in Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Drops By 21.1%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the July 29th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYYWF remained flat at $$39.32 during trading on Wednesday. 288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

