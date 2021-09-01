Short Interest in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Grows By 16.8%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 29th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. 9,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,977. The company has a market cap of $617.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 0.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

