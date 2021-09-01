Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Increases By 32.2%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the July 29th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MQBKY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.51. 5,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,819. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.86. Macquarie Group has a 12 month low of $83.85 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

