Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Increases By 32.2%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the July 29th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
MQBKY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.51. 5,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,819. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.86. Macquarie Group has a 12 month low of $83.85 and a 12 month high of $126.32.
About Macquarie Group
