Short Interest in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Drops By 16.1%

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the July 29th total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. raised their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,473. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

