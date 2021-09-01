Short Interest in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Expands By 20.0%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSVB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSVB opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.32.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

