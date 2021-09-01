Short Interest in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Decreases By 28.6%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 29th total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 538,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.84. 448,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.34. Nevro has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. Nevro’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nevro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after buying an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Nevro by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after buying an additional 293,514 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nevro by 1,523.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,762,000 after buying an additional 127,573 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVRO. William Blair cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

