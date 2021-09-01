Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Decreases By 26.9%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the July 29th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NIOBF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. 273,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,618. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. NioCorp Developments has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

