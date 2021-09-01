Short Interest in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Expands By 18.5%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE NXJ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,964. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXJ. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 35,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 32,957 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

