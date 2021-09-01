Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Grows By 38.9%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 14.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 63,642 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Point Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

