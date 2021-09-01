Short Interest in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Drops By 19.3%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 403,200 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 29th total of 499,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDSB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Shares of PDSB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,904. The company has a market capitalization of $437.73 million, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 2.58. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $15.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve C. Glover bought 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 11.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 963,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 102,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 837.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 358,623 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

