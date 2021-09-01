Short Interest in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Grows By 19.0%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 966,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PVAC shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Penn Virginia by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.53. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

