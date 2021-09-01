Short Interest in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Decreases By 20.8%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the July 29th total of 63,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 854,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Regional Health Properties news, Director David A. Tenwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at $665,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Regional Health Properties by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RHE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. 1,750,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,125. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79. Regional Health Properties has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.06.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

