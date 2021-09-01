Short Interest in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Declines By 18.1%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 387,100 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 472,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. Skye Global Management LP grew its position in Renalytix AI by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

NASDAQ RNLX opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -174.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. Renalytix AI has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Renalytix AI will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNLX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.