Short Interest in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Expands By 17.6%

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 433,500 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 368,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Value by 42.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 602,196 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Value in the first quarter valued at $22,074,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Value by 106.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 316,959 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new stake in Retail Value in the first quarter valued at $10,182,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Value in the first quarter valued at $9,529,000. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

RVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE RVI traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $25.64. 1,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Retail Value has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $541.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.87.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

