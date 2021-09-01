Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Expands By 19.7%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,300 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 29th total of 1,128,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating and set a $710.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. 28,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.