Short Interest in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Increases By 42.6%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the July 29th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other SilverSun Technologies news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $962,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 237,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,301 in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNT opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. SilverSun Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

