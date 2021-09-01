Short Interest in Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Increases By 31.6%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the July 29th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Shares of Solaris Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.35. 7,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,049. Solaris Resources has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLSSF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Solaris Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Solaris Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

