Short Interest in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Rises By 23.3%

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 699,500 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 29th total of 567,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLOW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.83. 243,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,872. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average is $68.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.