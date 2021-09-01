Short Interest in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Drops By 18.4%

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 669,800 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the July 29th total of 821,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.34. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $49.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in StepStone Group by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 773.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 80,701 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in StepStone Group by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

