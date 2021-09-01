Short Interest in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Increases By 35.8%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 658,700 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the July 29th total of 485,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of WISA stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.41.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.82% and a negative net margin of 304.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

