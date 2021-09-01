Short Interest in U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Decreases By 24.5%

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the July 29th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 200,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,909. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Well Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Well Services by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

USWS opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.67. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

