Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) Announces Final Dividend of $0.06

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Shriro’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.
About Shriro
