Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,818 shares.The stock last traded at $23.41 and had previously closed at $23.50.

The stock has a market cap of $690.97 million and a P/E ratio of -57.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 658,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

