Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $59.12 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,221 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 9.3% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft stock opened at $301.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.44 and its 200 day moving average is $260.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.