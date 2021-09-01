Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €121.33 ($142.75).

ETR SIX2 opened at €113.80 ($133.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 48.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. Sixt has a 12-month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12-month high of €132.60 ($156.00).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

