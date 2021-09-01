Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLHG. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Skylight Health Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

SLHG stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Skylight Health Group has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $118.13 million and a PE ratio of -16.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.52.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 63.94%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skylight Health Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.