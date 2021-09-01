SM Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,418 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 679% compared to the average daily volume of 182 put options.

SM Energy stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 6.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,567,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 306.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 386,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 291,724 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,020,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,679,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after buying an additional 202,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 107,962.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 31,309 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

