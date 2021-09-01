Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) PT Raised to GBX 1,025

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) had its target price increased by Libertas Partners from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

LON SMS opened at GBX 967 ($12.63) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 896.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 836.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. Smart Metering Systems has a one year low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a one year high of GBX 985.48 ($12.88).

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

