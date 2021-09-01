Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) PT Raised to GBX 1,025

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) had its target price increased by Libertas Partners from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

LON SMS opened at GBX 967 ($12.63) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 896.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 836.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. Smart Metering Systems has a one year low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a one year high of GBX 985.48 ($12.88).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.