SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $9.52 million and $599,629.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,576.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,704.84 or 0.07626809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.87 or 0.01331644 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.49 or 0.00369507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00137171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.25 or 0.00618104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.97 or 0.00374595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.38 or 0.00352794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006078 BTC.

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

