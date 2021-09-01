SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Price Tops $2.25 on Top Exchanges

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. SmartCredit Token has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $206,898.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00004721 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00063035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00136161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00162273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.78 or 0.07456456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,758.96 or 1.00066055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $482.07 or 0.01010057 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Coin Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io

