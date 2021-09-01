Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,591,000 after acquiring an additional 300,519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after acquiring an additional 290,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 180,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,392,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPSC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.56. 3,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.31 and a 200 day moving average of $103.43. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $137.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.30 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

