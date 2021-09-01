Smith Asset Management Group LP Makes New $145,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,603. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

