Smith Asset Management Group LP Purchases Shares of 600 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $53.64. 604,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,096,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $217.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.