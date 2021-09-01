Smith Asset Management Group LP Reduces Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after acquiring an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $17,993,133. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.00. 10,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,918. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $201.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.36.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

