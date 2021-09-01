Smith Asset Management Group LP Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $217.40. 162,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $141.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

