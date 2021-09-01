SnowSwap Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $10.23 or 0.00020941 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $48,720.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00067353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00135524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00160693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.02 or 0.07620775 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,695.81 or 0.99703927 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $490.01 or 0.01003293 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

