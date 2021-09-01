Soda Coin Achieves Market Cap of $86.84 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded down 47% against the dollar. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $86.84 million and approximately $15.36 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00136323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.48 or 0.00817097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00048930 BTC.

Soda Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

