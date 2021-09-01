SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 930,900 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 1,152,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 190.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of SFTBF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average is $78.83. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

