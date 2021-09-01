Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Down to $22.90

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.90, but opened at $22.34. Sohu.com shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $919.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 112,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.