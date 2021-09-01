Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Down to $22.90

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.90, but opened at $22.34. Sohu.com shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
The company has a market capitalization of $919.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
Featured Story: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.