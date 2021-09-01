Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Short Interest Update

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 380,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the July 29th total of 554,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NYSE SOI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 117,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,576. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $344.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 2.05. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.