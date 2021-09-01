Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.75

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.75 ($0.14) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Solid State’s previous dividend of $5.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of SOLI stock opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 977.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 904.90. Solid State has a fifty-two week low of GBX 541 ($7.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,090 ($14.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £90.33 million and a P/E ratio of 22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68.
About Solid State
