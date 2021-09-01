Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.75

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.75 ($0.14) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Solid State’s previous dividend of $5.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SOLI stock opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 977.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 904.90. Solid State has a fifty-two week low of GBX 541 ($7.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,090 ($14.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £90.33 million and a P/E ratio of 22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68.

About Solid State

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

