Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Solitario Zinc has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Solitario Zinc in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solitario Zinc in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Solitario Zinc by 310.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 236,040 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solitario Zinc (XPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.