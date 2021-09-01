Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will post sales of $3.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $12.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%.

SAH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 139,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAH stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,454. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

