Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) Insider Stuart A. Silcock Sells 7,450 Shares of Stock

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) insider Stuart A. Silcock sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 963 ($12.58), for a total transaction of £71,743.50 ($93,733.34).

LON SPE opened at GBX 975 ($12.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 890.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 886.50. Sopheon plc has a 1 year low of GBX 755.60 ($9.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £102.38 million and a P/E ratio of 92.86.

Sopheon Company Profile

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

