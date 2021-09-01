Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) Insider Stuart A. Silcock Sells 7,450 Shares of Stock

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) insider Stuart A. Silcock sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 963 ($12.58), for a total transaction of £71,743.50 ($93,733.34).
LON SPE opened at GBX 975 ($12.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 890.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 886.50. Sopheon plc has a 1 year low of GBX 755.60 ($9.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £102.38 million and a P/E ratio of 92.86.
Sopheon Company Profile
